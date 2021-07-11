Cuba adopts new measures for domestic travellers

Havana :

The new restrictions will apply to Cubans arriving at the airports of the tourist areas of Varadero and Cayo Coco, where they will have to go through a mandatory 14-day isolation in hotel facilities, and afterwards they will be unable to leave the tourism areas, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.





Additionally, for Cuban travellers arriving at these two airports, luggage restrictions have also been applied, with each passenger allotted a single piece.





The Ministry also established the mandatory health screening for all airport, transportation and tourism workers upon arrival and departure from their workplaces as well as the regular performance of antigen tests for those who have greater exposure to the disease.





Cuba's overall death toll has risen to 1,490 and total infections to 231,568.