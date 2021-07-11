Slovenia water law referendum seen as test for government

Ljubljana :

The issue has sparked a heated debate in the small European Union nation of 2 million people known for stunningly beautiful Alpine scenery and as nature-lovers. The water right was enshrined in the country's constitution in 2016.





At the center of the dispute is a provision regulating the construction of buildings, including hotels, shops, and restaurants, close to the sea, rivers, or lakes. While the government insists it has actually tightened the rules and enabled more water and flood protection funds, opponents claim the regulations favor the interests of private investors and would limit public access to water and jeopardize its quality. The water dispute has reflected heightened political tensions in Slovenia where Jansa's government has faced accusations of curbing democratic and media freedoms in the traditionally liberal nation. Jansa also has faced EU scrutiny over his populist ways as Slovenia took over the bloc's six-month rotating presidency earlier this month. For the referendum to succeed, a majority of those who voted and at least one-fifth of around 1.7 million eligible voters — around 340,000 — must reject the water law amendments. Early voting in care homes and several polling stations has drawn a record number of more than 84,000 citizens, suggesting high public interest in the topic. The referendum was forced by a cluster of environmental organizations and other civil society groups joined in a "Movement for Drinkable Water" which collected more than 50,000 signatures.