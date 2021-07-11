SL Prez forwards plan to vaccinate majority citizens by Sep

Colombo :

Quoting the President's Office, the media report on Saturday said the amount of coronavirus vaccines scheduled to be received in July will be made available to the public, and the districts identified as high-risk areas will be given priority in distribution.





According to President Rajapaksa, half of the Sinopharm vaccines scheduled to be received on July 11 will be allocated for capital Colombo District, as well as the Gampaha and Kalutara located on the outskirts of the capital, in order to complete the vaccination of all people over the age of 30 in the Western Province before July 30, reports Xinhua news agency.





So far, Sinopharm vaccines have been allocated for districts including Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Anuradhapura, Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Badulla, Matale and Kurunegala, in the country.





The Sri Lankan Health Ministry said over 3 million people above the age of 30 have been vaccinated to date in the Asian country.