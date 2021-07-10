7 killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Maputo :

A police officer told Xinhua news agency that the an improvised explosive device targeted the vehicle of Mogadishu police commander Frahan Qarole at Banadir junction.

The attack caused casualties but the police chief survived the attack.

The impact of the deadly explosion destroyed several buildings nearby.

Somali police spokesman Sadik Aden said at the time of the attack, the convoy of vehicles carrying Mogadishu police chief was travelling between Banadir and Medina hospitals.

The incident caused a huge traffic snarl-up in Mogadishu streets as the plume of black smoke from the scene indicated that the explosion was huge.