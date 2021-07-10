6.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, no casualties

Jakarta :

In the hardest hit Kepulauan Sangihe district, tremors did not trigger panic among residents, Rivo Pudihang, head of the district disaster management agency's operation affairs, told Xinhua news agency.





"In some areas here, the jolts were felt, but they were not strong. So far, there are no reports of houses damaged, or people injured or killed by the quake," the official added.





The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency did not issue any tsunami warning as the quake did not potentially trigger giant waves.





The quake struck at 7.43 a.m. local time, with the epicentre at 112 km southwest of Melonguane city, Kepulauan Talaud district and the depth at 10 km under seabed, it said.