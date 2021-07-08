Tests negative on recuperating pope after fever, Vatican says

Vatican City :

Francis, 84, was continuing the planned treatment in the Gemelli hospital.





"His Holiness Pope Francis spent a quiet day, eating and moving unassisted," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that said the fever on Wednesday night was temporary.





He underwent a three-hour operation on Sunday night known as a left hemicolectomy, a procedure in which one side of the colon is removed. It was to remove a part of colon which had narrowed severely, the Vatican has said.





He is expected to spend a total of seven days in hospital, barring complications.