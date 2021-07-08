Biden condemns assassination of Haitian President

Washington :

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise of Haiti," Biden said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moise's recovery," he added. "The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti."

"It's very worrisome about the state of Haiti," Biden told reporters at the White House before leaving for a trip to Illinois.

Haitian Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said early on Wednesday that Moise was shot dead at his home, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moise has been ruling Haiti by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed. Disputes have been around on when his term ends.

Haiti's constitutional referendum, which should have taken place in April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held on September 26, the national electoral commission announced on June 28.