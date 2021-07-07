Taliban enters Afghan provincial capital, fighting continues

Kabul :

According to the official, Taliban fighters entered the city after capturing police headquarters on Wednesday morning and fighting was going on for the control of Qala-e-Naw city, reports Xinhua news agency.





Another official also confirmed the development, saying the Taliban militants "after capturing all the districts in the restive Badghis province" entered Qala-e-Naw city.





He also asserted that the prisoners availing opportunity had also escaped the jail from provincial capital Qala-e-Naw.





Badghis governor Hasamudin Shams said that "enemies entered Qala-e-Naw" and fighting erupted.





If captured, Qala-e-Naw would be the first provincial capital overrun by the Taliban militants to consolidate position in conflict-battered Afghanistan.





Taliban militants have reportedly captured more than 100 districts since the start of the US-led forces withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.