Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Taliban enters Afghan provincial capital, fighting continues

Published: Jul 07,202104:53 PM by IANS

Taliban militants entered Qala-e-Naw city, the capital of Afghanistan's western Badghis province on Wednesday as fighting continued, a top official said.

File photo.
Kabul:
According to the official, Taliban fighters entered the city after capturing police headquarters on Wednesday morning and fighting was going on for the control of Qala-e-Naw city, reports Xinhua news agency. 

Another official also confirmed the development, saying the Taliban militants "after capturing all the districts in the restive Badghis province" entered Qala-e-Naw city. 

He also asserted that the prisoners availing opportunity had also escaped the jail from provincial capital Qala-e-Naw. 

Badghis governor Hasamudin Shams said that "enemies entered Qala-e-Naw" and fighting erupted. 

If captured, Qala-e-Naw would be the first provincial capital overrun by the Taliban militants to consolidate position in conflict-battered Afghanistan. 

Taliban militants have reportedly captured more than 100 districts since the start of the US-led forces withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.
