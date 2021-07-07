Iran blames Israel for nuke facility sabotage

Tehran :

"We have confirmed the sabotage, and we confirm it again. Of course, this action did not lead to human loss, and the damage on the equipment was insignificant," government spokesman Ali Rabiee said during a press conference here on Tuesday.





"The roof of one of the sheds was punctured... This sabotage did not lead to damage to essential equipment," Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.





He said Israel "did this seeking to derail the nuclear talks and to send a signal that the world does not need to talk with Iran" over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.





On June 23, Iranian media reported a sabotage attempt on the nuclear facility near Karaj with no reference to the damage.