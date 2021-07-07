'Fully vaccinated people in UK won't have to self-isolate from Aug 16'

London :

Javid told lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday that the same policy would also apply to anyone under the age of 18 from that date, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government would give more details later this week on self-isolation rules for international travellers, he added.

"We will have a more proportionate system of test, trace and isolate, and it is absolutely right that those that have been double jabbed, we can take a different approach than the one we take today," he told the BBC.

More than 45.4 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 33.8 million people have received two doses, the latest official figures showed.