Indonesia plans to seek foreign help to fight 2nd wave

Jakarta :

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the Indonesian government has been contacting foreign countries on international aid, reports Xinhua news agency.

The daily cases of Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian nation have surpassed 30,000.

On Tuesday, the country's Health Ministry reported 31,189 new cases, which increased the total infection tally to 2,033,421.

The death toll currently stood at 55,594. Indonesia is under emergency public activity restrictions which will remain effective until July 20.