Johnson: UK must live with virus but restrictions can ease

London :

Johnson confirmed Monday that legal sanctions will be replaced by individual “informed decisions” when the country moves to the final stage of its lockdown-lifting roadmap. He said that''s scheduled to happen on July 19, although a final decision will come on July 12.





The change will mean people can throw away masks after months of enforced face-covering, though businesses and transit operators may still require them, and they will still be recommended in some enclosed spaces.





Britain has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Western Europe, and confirmed infections are rising due to the highly transmissible delta variant.





Public health officials say Britain''s robust vaccination program has weakened the link between infections and deaths, but not severed it entirely. The government acknowledges that infections, hospitalizations and deaths will all rise once the remaining restrictions are lifted.





Johnson said “this pandemic is far from over” and “we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from COVID.”