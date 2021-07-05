Malaysian Parliament to convene on July 26

Kuala Lumpur :

The sitting will explain the national recovery plan and make necessary amendments to allow for hybrid sessions, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.





Other items on the agenda include the Covid-19 situation in the country and the current state of emergency declared in January, following which Parliament and also the state assemblies have been suspended, reports Xinhua news agency.





Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had sought and received the consent of King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to declare a state of emergency on January 12 in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.





Sultan Abdullah on June 16 had called for the country's Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.