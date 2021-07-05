Thailand PM quarantined after Covid contact

Bangkok :

Prayut, who has been already fully vaccinated, was found standing close to Veerasak Pisanuwong, chairman of the Surin Chamber of Commerce, for a photo op during the launch of the Phuket Sandbox reopening program on July 2, reports Xinhua news agency.





The Prime Minister, who has tested negative so far, is being quarantined at a private place and working from there, the government spokesman said.





Meanwhile, the country reported 6,166 new coronavirus cases and 50 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 289,223 infections and 2,276 fatalities.