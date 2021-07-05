Russia adds 25,142 Covid cases

Moscow :

The centre reported 663 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 137,925, while the number of recoveries grew by 15,484 to 5,068,901, Xinhua reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,624 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,387,775.

According to official data, 41,821,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Russia as of Friday.