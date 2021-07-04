Palestine extends state of emergency

Ramallah :

The extension on Saturday came after the Ministry recorded new cases of the Delta variant in the past one week, reports Xinhua news agency.





The state of emergency was first issued in March 2020 after the discovery of the first Covid-19 cases in the Palestinian territories, and has since been extended or re-declared every month.





On Saturday, there were 83 new coronavirus cases, one death and 137 recoveries in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.





The pandemic has so far infected 314,409 people and killed 3,570 others in the Palestinian territories so far.