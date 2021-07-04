Sun, Jul 04, 2021

'Iran to raise oil output to pre-sanctions level as soon as possible'

Published: Jul 04,202112:55 PM by IANS

Iran will increase its oil production to pre-sanctions level as soon as possible , the country's Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh.

Representative image.
Tehran:
"Whenever the sanctions are lifted, we will return to the market in the shortest possible time and take production at least to its pre-sanctions level," Zanganeh told reporters here. 

His remarks came after a video conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, collectively known as OPEC+, reports Xinhua news agency. 

Iran's determination will not be affected by "any decision" of the OPEC+ regarding production levels, the Iranian minister noted. 

The OPEC+ meeting ended on the night of July 2 without an agreement, and members will meet again on Monday over a gradual increase in oil production based on a previous agreement reached in 2020.
