'Iran to raise oil output to pre-sanctions level as soon as possible'

Tehran :

"Whenever the sanctions are lifted, we will return to the market in the shortest possible time and take production at least to its pre-sanctions level," Zanganeh told reporters here.





His remarks came after a video conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, collectively known as OPEC+, reports Xinhua news agency.





Iran's determination will not be affected by "any decision" of the OPEC+ regarding production levels, the Iranian minister noted.





The OPEC+ meeting ended on the night of July 2 without an agreement, and members will meet again on Monday over a gradual increase in oil production based on a previous agreement reached in 2020.