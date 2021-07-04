4 security personnel injured in Pak blast

Islamabad :

According to the reports, a vehicle carrying security forces was targeted on Saturday with an improvised explosive device planted along the roadside in Dera Ismail Khan district, Xinhua news agency reported.





Following the incident, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Combined Military Hospital in the district.





Security forces condoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.





No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.



