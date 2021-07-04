Russia registers 24,439 new Covid cases

Moscow :

The country recorded its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic as fatalities grew by 697 to 137,262, while recoveries increased by 17,899 to 5,053,417, Xinhua news agency reported.





Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,446 new cases, taking its total to 1,380,151.





According to official data, 40,875,355 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Thursday.