Khamenei appoints new Iranian Chief Justice

Tehran :

Khamenei cited in a decree on Thursday night that Ejei boasts legal competence, valuable experience, deep knowledge, and a brilliant record in the judiciary, reports Xinhua news agency.





Ejei, a 65-year-old Shia Muslim cleric and a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, has held several high-ranking positions in the Iranian government, including the Attorney General and Minister of Intelligence.





In his decree, the top leader commanded Ejei to "administer justice, assert the rights of the public, safeguard legal liberties, supervise the execution of the law, prevent crime and combat corruption in a decisive manner".





On Wednesday, Raisi requested Khamenei to appoint his successor, so he can concentrate on shaping his cabinet before his inauguration as president scheduled for August 5.