Indonesia begins Covid vaccination for children

Jakarta :

At least 100 students received their first doses in a vaccination event at a public high school in Central Jakarta on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.





The city administration is targeting to vaccinate as many as 1.3 million children in schools and healthcare facilities.





Children at the age of 12 to 17 years old are eligible to get Sinovac vaccine jabs after the country's National Agency of Drug and Food Control issued the emergency use authorization last June 20.





As of July 1, over 30.48 million people have received their first vaccine doses, while 13.67 million others have gotten their second doses.





The Southeast Asian country is currently working to inoculate the targeted 181.5 million people, about 70 per cent of its total population, by March 2022.





The new figures increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 2,203,108 and 58,995.