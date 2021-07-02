Covid vax cards required for domestic travel in Indonesia

Jakarta :

The requirement is stipulated in a new Covid-19 restriction policy announced by Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.





Specifically, those who would travel by planes should undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test two days before their flights, in addition to the Covid-19 vaccine cards.





For those using other long-distance transportation, such as buses and trains, they will be required to take a rapid antigen test a day prior to their trips.





The restriction policy was issued amid the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in the country.





Indonesia's Health Ministry reported another record-breaking day with 24,836 new cases and 504 new deaths on Thursday.





The new figures increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 2,203,108 and 58,995.





The country has so far administered 42,403,535 vaccine doses.





The Health Ministry has also reported alarming bed occupancy rates (BORs) in Jakarta and its neighbouring Banten and West Java provinces, which have surpassed 90 per cent.





Under the new policy, businesses in the non-essential sectors are required to enforce a work-from-home rule for their employees, and the essential sectors including banking and finance have to cut their office capacity to 50 per cent.





As for critical sectors such as those dealing with energy, health, security, and disaster mitigation, they are allowed to fully operate as usual under strict health protocols.





Schools continue their online classes. Supermarkets and traditional markets should open at a 50 per cent capacity until 8 p.m. and shopping malls should temporarily close until July 20.





Restaurants are only allowed to accept delivery orders or take-away, the policy says.