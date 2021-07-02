Unicef concerned over school kids' safety in Libya

Benghazi :

"On June 26, two children were confirmed injured, one in critical condition. These two children with their 239 schoolmates in school, in El-Jadida Municipality, Zwara, west of Tripoli were subjected to fear and distress due to shooting as a result of a quarrel between gunmen outside their school," the Unicef said in a statement on Thursday.





The UN agency said it was deeply concerned about such incidents "where individuals/civilians and possibly children continue to be caught in crossfire in times of peace in Libya", Xinhua news agency reported.





Uniced reiterated its call to the Libyan authorities and armed groups to strictly abide by the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020 and work towards long-lasting peace.





"Schools should be safe places, a sanctuary where children can learn, grow, play and be safe. Violence has a profound and long-lasting impact on children," it added.





Due to the protracted armed conflict, political and economic crises and the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 1.3 million people, including 468,000 children, require humanitarian assistance in Libya, according to the Unicef.





Children and families are experiencing a rapid deterioration in public services, particularly education and health services, higher food and fuel prices due to cuts in state subsidies, loss of shelter and livelihoods, and significant protection challenges.





Unicef and partners require $60.5 million to spearhead emergency preparedness and response in Libya in 2021.