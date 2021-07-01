Afghan forces foil Taliban attack, 20 militants killed

Kabul :

Hundreds of Taliban insurgents launched the multi-pronged offensive on Ghoryan district early Thursday morning, but the security forces retaliated forcing the insurgents to flee leaving 20 bodies behind, the statement said.





Ten more militants were injured in the counter-offensive backed by fighter jets, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.





It also confirmed that one security personnel was killed and three others sustained injuries.





The statement added that the security forces would continue to fight the militants in Ghoryan and its vicinity to ensure security.





Taliban militants have reportedly captured more than 70 districts since the start of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1.