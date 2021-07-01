Palestine records 20 new cases of Delta variant

Ramallah :

Palestine confirmed the first two Delta variant cases on Sunday, who were two Palestinian girls from the West Bank cities of Qalqilya and Salfit, reports Xinhua news agency.





"The two infected girls came from the United Arab Emirates through Jordan," al-Kaila said on Wednesday, adding tests have been taken for their close contacts.





The Minister called on the Palestinians to immediately fill the online application for COVID-19 vaccination, noting that the jab would alleviate the serious symptoms.





Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced 154 new Covid-19 cases in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including eight in intensive care and two of them on ventilators.





The coronavirus has claimed so far 3,829 lives in the Palestinian territories since March 2020, according to the health ministry.





A total of 504,027 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to official figures.