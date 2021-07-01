Pakistan President House shifts to green energy

Islamabad :

The "Green Presidency Initiative" comprises a 1-megawatt (MW) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System, having the capacity of generating 1.4 million units of green electricity annually, the president's office said in a statement on Wednesday.





"After installation, 1 MW Solar PV System under the 'Green Presidency Initiative' saves cost of further electricity generation. Thus, it leads to an annual contribution of 32 million PKR ($203,000) to the National Exchequer," the statement said.





Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, President Arif Alvi reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the environment and highlighted the importance of the conversion of the power supply of the President House to green energy.





Alvi said that Pakistan has a huge potential for renewable energy including hydropower, solar and wind, and they are gradually moving towards the target of 30 per cent renewable energy in the national grid by 2030.