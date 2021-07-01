Iran authorises emergency use of 2nd domestic vax

Tehran :

The third phase of clinical trial for the Pasteur vaccine, developed by Iran's Pasteur Institute, has been carried out, Xinhua news agency quoted Health Minister Saeed Namaki as saying on Wednesday.





The Pasteur vaccine is the second Iranian vaccine approved for inoculation against coronavirus, Namaki added.





On June 14, Iran announced the emergency use of COVIran Barakat financed by the Barakat Foundation.





Currently, 4,436,083 people have received first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 1,596,507 taking both.





Iran has already introduced Covid-19 vaccines from Russia, India, China and South Korea for over 5 million people across the country.





Iran on Wednesday reported 11,748 new Covid cases, raising the country's total infections to 3,204,557.





The pandemic has so far claimed 84,264 lives, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said.





A total of 2,876,828 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,183 remain in intensive care units, according to the Ministry.