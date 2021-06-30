Israel, US, UK complete joint F-35 jet drills

Tel Aviv :

The drill called "Tri-Lightning 2" was held jointly by the Israeli Air Force, the US Marine Corps, and the UK's Royal Air Force, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.





The forces carried out various aerial scenarios, including "air-to-air combat, avoidance manoeuvering of advanced surface-to-air threats, as well as targeted strikes deep in enemy territory", the statement read.





The exercise was aimed at strengthening the regional strategic cooperation and enhancing the cooperation within the international F-35 aircraft community through quality training, it added.





The Israeli government has agreed to purchase at least 50 F-35 jets, of which 27 have been delivered.