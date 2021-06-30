China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Beijing :

Until Wednesday afternoon, heavy rains and rainstorms are very likely in southeast parts of the Sichuan Basin and provincial-level regions, including Guizhou, Yunnan, and Guangxi, the National Meteorological Centre said.





It warned that some areas in Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and Guangxi would experience up to 180 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.





Some regions will see thunderstorms, strong winds, and over 80 mm of hourly precipitation.





The centre advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides, and mudslides and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.





China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.





The centre also renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather, forecasting that parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang would experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail till Wednesday evening.





The Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration also issued an orange alert for mountain torrents in parts of Jiangxi, Guangxi, Zhejiang, Hunan, Guizhou, and Yunnan.