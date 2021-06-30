Pak reports major decrease in daily Covid cases

Islamabad :

In its latest update, the NCOC said there were 735 new infections in the last 24 hours, which marked the lowest single-day spike since October 25 last year when 707 cases were registered, Xinhua news agency reported.





The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said the total tally of confirmed cases has risen to 956,392 in the country, including 901,985 recoveries.





According to the NCOC, 23 more patients lost their lives also in the same period, raising the overall death toll to 22,254.





Pakistan's eastern Punjab province is the worst-hit region with 346,036 infections, followed by the southern Sindh province which reported 336,507 cases in total.





The Covid positivity rate stands currently at 1.78 per cent in Pakistan as the country continues to inoculate its population in efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, according to the NCOC.