Corporate Adaptation: Turn tech to your advantage in the new hybrid workplace

Now as some white-collar professionals prepare to return to the office, many businesses are planning a so-called hybrid model, in which workers split their hours between the office and home. And therein lies a new tech challenge. Instead of one work environment, many of us will have two. We’ll be constantly switching between them, collaborating with some colleagues in the office while others are at home. It may feel chaotic to figure out which tools to use — from email to video calls — for working together in each situation.





Using tech (or unplugging from it) to establish boundaries will be of paramount importance to our new home-and-office lifestyles. Despite the popularity of remote-work apps like Zoom and Slack during the pandemic, studies have found that the most effective communication tools are still the most low tech. That means that in the office we’ll probably thrive with more face-to-face interaction, and that at home the phone is usually best. During the pandemic, the number of phone calls doubled, according to data provided by phone carriers. The phone proved to be a superior method for feeling closer to people and enjoying conversations more, according to a study last year by the Journal of Experimental Psychology. Another study found that as the use of video-calling exploded in the last year, “Zoom fatigue” became a real concern. So how do we apply these lessons to a hybrid environment? When working with colleagues in the office, we can resist the temptation to converse via email or Slack. To make the best use of being near one another, consider a face-to-face conversation or, if you work on separate floors, a phone call.





When working with colleagues from a remote setting, a text or an email is probably fine for quick conversations, like setting up a meeting. But for more serious discussions, a phone or video call is probably better. Video calls can get tedious, so they should be used sparingly and mainly when there is a clear purpose for video. That could be a meeting with visual aids in a presentation. Or a first-time introduction to a colleague, when it’s nice to see a face.





Whether in the office or at home, if you’re going to write to your colleagues, be thoughtful. Avoid terse notes, and add nuance and context to your message. Whenever possible, show curiosity when discussing solutions to problems to avoid coming off as a harsh critic. “We don’t have the intonation, the facial expression and the postural cues that we normally rely on,” said Emiliana Simon-Thomas, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Berkeley. “The most mundane response can mean a universe of things to a person that receives it.”Regardless of our rank in an organisation, our time is precious. When our work is interrupted by a digital distraction like a message, it takes 23 minutes on average to return to the original task, according to one study. So in a hybrid work situation, respecting boundaries will be crucial, said Tiffany Shlain, a documentary maker who wrote “24/6,” a book about the importance of unplugging from tech.