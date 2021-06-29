No Covid deaths in Poland in 15 months

Warsaw :

The Ministry said on Monday that the overall death toll currently stood at 74,979, reports Xinhua news agency.





The number of daily infections across the country is also dipping although 52 cases were reported on Monday, according to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.





With the new cases, the infection tally increased to 2,878,840.





So far, 11.7 million Poles have been fully vaccinated, giving a vaccination rate of 30.68 per cent.





Poland has been gradually reopening its economy after putting restrictions in place in March due to rising infection numbers, which started to drop as more vaccines were administered.