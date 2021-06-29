No decision made on extension of deal with IAEA: Iran

Tehran :

"The agreement with the IAEA was to address some of the agency's concerns within the framework of a parliament's bill. We agreed not to collect the cameras, but not to provide the agency with information and what is being recorded," Khatibzadeh said while addressing a briefing on Monday.





Asked if there is an expiration date for clearing the IAEA's camera data installed in some Iranian nuclear facilities, he said that Iran has not made any decision about the cameras and agreement with the agency, Xinhua reported.





Iran's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions was passed by Parliament in December 2020, requiring among other measures the government to stop implementing the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty by February 23, in case the US sanctions were not lifted.





The IAEA and Iranian officials reached a temporary understanding in February to keep the the agency's monitoring cameras under Iran's supervision for a period of three months up to May 24, and deliver the records to the agency only after sanctions on the country are lifted.