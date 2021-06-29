Greece offers youngsters 150 euros after vaccinated

Athens :

The so-called "Freedom Pass" will be available by late July to be used for travel and cultural events, he said on Monday.





The measure concerns about 940,000 youth, he noted, and holders could use the pass to pay airline, ship or train tickets, accommodation costs in hotels and campsites, as well as entrance fees to music concerts, theatres, cinemas, museums and archaeological sites, reports Xinhua news agency.





"I ask our young people in particular to seize this opportunity, to book their appointment (for vaccination) as soon as possible, to take advantage of this additional opportunity we give them through the Freedom Pass so that when they take their vacation or when they want to take a breath of freedom or entertainment to know that even at this level of 150 euros the state stands by them and supports and thanks them," the Prime Minister said during the presentation, which was broadcast on Greek national television ERT.





"Go get vaccinated, protect yourself and those you love," he said.





The card is part of a new campaign launched by the Greek state to encourage citizens who have not yet been inoculated to book appointments soon so that Greece can build a strong herd immunity wall, Mitsotakis explained.





More perks for the vaccinated will be announced in the coming days, he added.





To date, over eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Greece, the government said on Monday.





More than 3.6 million people (about 35 per cent of the general population and 42 per cent of adults in Greece) have been fully vaccinated and 4.7 million people have received a first dose.





The government estimates that by late July, 48 per cent of the general population (57 per cent of adults) will have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus.





Since the start of the pandemic, the Greek government has supported the national health system, employees and companies with around 40 billion euros, and it is now time for the state to reward this age group of young people, the Prime Minister added.