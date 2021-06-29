1 person dead, 10 injured in Chicago shooting

Chicago :

In a statement on Monday, the city police said the shooting took place at around 10.55 p.m., on Sunday night when three men emerged from an alley and fired shots into a crowd of people standing outside, reports Xinhua news agency.





A woman suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest, was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead, the police added.





No motive for the shooting had been released.





No arrests had been made and no description of the gunmen had been provided, local media reported.





The shooting was the second of two mass shooting attacks that took place on Sunday.





At 8.45 p.m., six people were shot in South Shore on South Side of Chicago.





Between the two mass shootings, there had been at least 17 people shot, two fatally, one from each scene.





A police spokeswoman would not say whether there was any connection between the two shootings or if they were unrelated.





According to Chicago Tribune statistics, by June 12, 294 people had been killed in the city this year, 21 more than in 2020.