Arab League chief calls for int'l efforts to end IS

Rome :

Addressing the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat IS in Rome on Monday, Aboul-Gheit said that forming an international action unit is the key solution to uprooting the IS and eliminating any chances for the re-emergence of cross-border threats, reports Xinhua news agency.





"We have seen recently worrying signals of the return of the IS networks with new mechanisms," he said, mentioning the dangerous escalation in Syria and Iraq that have witnessed "intensive terrorist attacks in the past few months".





Eradicating the IS depends on joint international actions, especially at the level of information exchange and supporting local security forces that carry out field operations, noted the AL chief.





Also, it is important to limit the IS recruitment of youths, Aboul-Gheit added.