Jun 29, 2021

2 students killed as truck rams into street near Tokyo

Published: Jun 29,2021

Two elementary school students were killed with three others severely injured when a truck driven by a drunk man rammed into a street in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo, police said.

Representative image.
Tokyo:
The accident took place at around 3.30 p.m. on Monday in the city of Yachimata when the children were on their way home from school, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying. 

Alcohol surpassing the legal limit was detected when the 60-year-old driver took a breathalyzer test, according to the police. 

The driver was arrested on the spot on suspicion of negligent driving.
