Global Covid-19 caseload tops 181.3mn

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 181,374,710 and 3,928,409, respectively.





The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,639,971 and 604,114, respectively, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,279,331 cases.





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,448,402), France (5,832,490), Turkey (5,414,310), Russia (5,408,744), the UK (4,771,289), Argentina (4,423,636), Italy (4,258,456), Colombia (4,187,194), Spain (3,792,642), Germany (3,734,830) and Iran (3,180,092), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 514,092 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (396,730), Mexico (232,564), Peru (191,899), Russia (131,671), the UK (128,367), Italy (127,500), France (111,174) and Colombia (105,326).