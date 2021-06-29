Tue, Jun 29, 2021

New Zealand to partially restart travel 'bubble' with Australia

Published: Jun 29,202107:56 AM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

New Zealand said on Tuesday it will partially resume quarantine-free travel with Australia and remove all COVID-19 curbs in place in Wellington as no community cases were reported in the capital city after over a week of restrictions.

Wellington:
Quarantine-free travel will resume with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria from July 5, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference. 

Coronavirus restrictions in Wellington will be eased from midnight on Tuesday, Hipkins said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations