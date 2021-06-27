Myanmar reports 783 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Yangon :

Over 2.7 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.





A total of 135,050 patients have been discharged from hospitals after 271 more patients recovered on Saturday.





Meanwhile, a stay-at-home order, which will be in effect on Sunday, was imposed by the ministry in Lashio township of Shan State on Saturday as the township has recently seen a rise in daily Covid-19 cases.





The ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 10 townships across the country so far.