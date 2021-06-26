Thousands march in Paris' first LGBT pride since lockdown

Paris :

Marchers, who chanted slogans such as "Gay rights are human rights!", made their way in a joyful atmosphere from Pantin on the outskirts of Paris to Place de la Republique on the city's Right Bank, amid rainbow flags and colourful placards.





Asked about the situation in Hungary, where a new law bans the distribution of material in schools deemed to promote homosexuality or gender change, one marcher said it was unacceptable. read more





"No country in the world, no part of the world should criminalise homosexuality. Its representation shouldn't be banned, it's absurd," Marc Pauli, 58, told Reuters TV.





More than 200 LGBT rights marches were postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic last year, according to the European Pride Organisers Association.