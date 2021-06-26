Sat, Jun 26, 2021

5 dead in hot air balloon crash in US' New Mexico

Published: Jun 26,202110:39 PM by ANI

At least five people were killed during a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, in the US state of New Mexico, authorities said Saturday morning.

Representative Image (ANI)
Houston:
The Albuquerque Fire Rescue said at least five people were killed and one person was injured when the balloon apparently hit a power line and crashed.

New Mexico police tweeted that the crash has caused a power outage in southwest Albuquerque and affected more than 13,000 customers.

The crash has sparked a massive police presence.
