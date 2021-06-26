Nepal total COVID-19 case count reaches over 6.3 lakh, death toll at 8975

Kathmandu :

In the past 24 hours, 30 more Covid-related fatalities were added taking the total death toll to 8,975, The Himalayan Times reported.





Nepal's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 91.9 per cent, while on the other hand, the fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent.





So far, a total of 3,331,960 people have received the coronavirus vaccine across the country.





Of which 2,582,375 have received the first dose while only 749,585 individuals have been inoculated with both the doses and are fully vaccinated.





Currently, there are 361 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.