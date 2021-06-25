NZ extends pause on quarantine free travel with Aus state

Wellington :

There are now 36 recent community cases of Covid-19 in New South Wales, including four not yet linked to the existing outbreak that are urgently being investigated by Australian health officials, reports Xinhua news agency.

This decision follows a further public health assessment in which officials consider a range of factors, whether any new cases are identified, the results from COVID-19 testing of any contacts identified and from the wider Sydney community, Hipkins said in a statement.

The government strongly believes a cautious approach is the best course of action while these investigations continue, he said.

New Zealand public health staff remain in close contact with New South Wales authorities about the actions being taken in Sydney, and will review the decision to continue the pause late next week, he added.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

This applies to all travellers, no matter which Australian state or territory they are departing from, the Minister said.