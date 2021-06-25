NZ launches program to strengthen social cohesion

Wellington :

The work is part of the wider response to the recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques in 2019, and builds on existing initiatives by the government to strengthen social cohesion, the government said in a statement.

The government aims to build New Zealand as a place where everyone feels safe, valued, heard, has a strong sense of belonging, and is able to participate fully in society, Xinhua news agency quoted Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan as saying said in the statement.

The government also started public consultation on proposed changes to the Human Rights Act 1993 to strengthen protections against speech that incites hatred and discrimination, and seeking New Zealanders' views about how they would make New Zealand more socially cohesive, Radhakrishnan said.

Public submissions for the work program are open from June 25 to August 6.