NZ police seize 353mn dollars from gangs, criminals

Wellington :

"Gangs should not be making money from exploiting our communities," Williams said.

He added that the government will not tolerate organized crime and gangs and is working hard to disrupt them, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Today's milestone furthers our commitment to hitting gangs where it hurts - their pockets," the Minister said.

Williams claimed that in the last four years alone, approximately NZ$1.6 billion have been removed from the illicit economy.

The government will also amend the Proceeds of Crime legislation so those involved in organized crime would have to demonstrate their assets were obtained through legitimate means or lose them, the Police Minister said.