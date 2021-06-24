Sri Lanka records 57,555 Covid cases in June

Colombo :

The figures issued by the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak on Wednesday showed that the highest number of cases was reported in Gampaha district, followed by Colombo and Kalutara, reports Xinhua news agency.





According to the Health Ministry, the overall Covid patient count has increased to 243,913 since March last year.





The death toll from the virus stood at 2,704.





Sri Lanka has re-imposed a nationwide travel restriction at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and it will be lifted at 4 a.m. on Friday.





In an aim to bring down the infection rate, the government said it is planning to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of its population by August or September this year.