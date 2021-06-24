Russia records 17,594 new Covid cases

Moscow :

Meanwhile, the national death toll rose by 548 in the past day to 130,895, and the number of the country's recoveries grew by 12,660 to 4,902,110, Xinhua news agency reported.





Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,534 new cases, taking its total to 1,307,243.





According to official data, 35,983,165 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Tuesday.