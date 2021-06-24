Turkey administers 44 million Covid vaccine doses

Istanbul :

So far, more than 29.4 million citizens have received their first doses, while over 14.6 million have taken their second shots.





The figure indicated that the country, which has a population of 83 million, inoculated 17.6 per cent of its citizens with two doses of vaccines, Xinhua reported.





"To be able to meet again at cinemas, concerts, theaters and return to our normal lives, make sure that you get your vaccines done," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.





Turkey started its nationwide vaccination drive in January and recently reduced the vaccine eligibility age to 25.