Jun 23, 2021

China to release 50,000 tonnes of aluminum reserves

Published: Jun 23,2021

China will release 50,000 tonnes of aluminum from its national reserves amid efforts to ease commodity price hikes and cost pressure on firms.

Representative image
Beijing:
Open bidding of the first batch of aluminum will start on July 5 at the website https://www.norincogroup-ebuy.com, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Tuesday in a statement.

Only aluminum processing and manufacturing enterprises will be eligible to bid, and the purchased aluminum shall be used for production promptly. It shall not be resold or hoarded, said the administration, the Xinhua news agency reported.

China will further release its state reserves of copper, aluminum, and zinc to ensure stable commodity prices, the country's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said earlier this month.

The commission said it would work with other departments to release the nonferrous metal reserves in multiple batches as needed in light of market price changes.

